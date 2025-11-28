Matador Resources Company $MTDR Position Increased by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 349,550 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,549 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Matador Resources worth $16,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTDR. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 298.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 93.0% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 182.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 564 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTDR. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

Matador Resources Stock Up 1.1%

MTDR stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.35. Matador Resources Company has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $64.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The energy company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. Matador Resources had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $939.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 23.96%.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $377,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,144.50. The trade was a 118.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shelley F. Appel purchased 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.85 per share, with a total value of $71,092.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,784 shares in the company, valued at $71,092.40. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired 41,726 shares of company stock worth $1,674,234 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

