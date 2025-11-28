Mfs Muni Inc Tr $MFM Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mfs Muni Inc Tr (NYSE:MFM – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 873,146 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,967 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mfs Muni Inc Tr were worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mfs Muni Inc Tr by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 587,872 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 61,845 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Mfs Muni Inc Tr by 33.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 319,810 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 80,543 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Mfs Muni Inc Tr by 6.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136,422 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 8,237 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mfs Muni Inc Tr in the second quarter worth approximately $532,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mfs Muni Inc Tr by 35.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,049 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 20,118 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:MFM opened at $5.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average of $5.23. Mfs Muni Inc Tr has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $5.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

