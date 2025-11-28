Microsoft Corporation $MSFT is Delta Investment Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Delta Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,881 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.4% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $28,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 386.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 155.7% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 29.9% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 126 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at $399,206,272.56. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total transaction of $19,967,640.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 461,597 shares in the company, valued at $239,402,668.08. This trade represents a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Microsoft from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $682.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $634.33.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $485.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $510.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $499.61. Microsoft Corporation has a one year low of $344.79 and a one year high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.48. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 35.71%.The company had revenue of $77.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

