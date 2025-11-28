Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Shares Acquired by Yukon Wealth Management Inc.

Yukon Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,885 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.5% of Yukon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Yukon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 564,387.1% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 90,549,369 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $45,040,162,000 after purchasing an additional 90,533,328 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $18,733,827,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Microsoft by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,787,746 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,316,535,000 after buying an additional 11,600,470 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 691,386,214 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $259,539,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314,509 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,338,953 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,521,349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101,005 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $485.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $510.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $499.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. Microsoft Corporation has a 1 year low of $344.79 and a 1 year high of $555.45.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $77.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $75.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 35.71%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners set a $560.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on Microsoft from $630.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $634.33.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total value of $19,967,640.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 461,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,402,668.08. This represents a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at $399,206,272.56. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

