NIKE, Inc. $NKE Shares Purchased by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,368 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,261 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $39,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 14,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Westmount Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the second quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 16,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.09 per share, with a total value of $1,002,753.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,980.92. The trade was a 308.32% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $5,577,854.40. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 647,615 shares in the company, valued at $41,965,452. This represents a 11.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NKE. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, October 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.24.

NIKE Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE NKE opened at $64.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.98. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $82.44.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. NIKE had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.10%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

