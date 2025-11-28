Nutrien Ltd. $NTR Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Nutrien by 94.8% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Nutrien by 1,074.7% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

NTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.94.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $57.38 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $65.08. The company has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.40.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 5.25%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.76%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

