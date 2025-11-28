NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is 4WEALTH Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

4WEALTH Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 3.2% of 4WEALTH Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the second quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the second quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14.7% in the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the second quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $180.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $212.19.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 0.99%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,177,203 shares of company stock worth $570,171,004. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. President Capital increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.19.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

