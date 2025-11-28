NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,674 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 77,074 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 6.3% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $66,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $154,556,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554,857 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,150,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521,936 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 267,959.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,976,521,000 after buying an additional 382,231,120 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $51,386,863,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,412,434,000 after buying an additional 5,896,735 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA opened at $180.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.90 and its 200-day moving average is $169.81. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $212.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.99%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.19.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $5,758,241.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,828,122 shares in the company, valued at $589,182,656.26. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,197,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,177,203 shares of company stock worth $570,171,004. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

