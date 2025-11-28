NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Acquired by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,503 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 2.5% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $18,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 942,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $148,859,000 after acquiring an additional 29,479 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% in the first quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 50,469 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the second quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 81,322 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,301 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $13,317,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,248,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,829,142,350.62. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 3,177,203 shares of company stock valued at $570,171,004 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NVDA opened at $180.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.36, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.99%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.