NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Bought by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,936 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 46.8% during the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Copia Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14.7% during the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 20th. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.19.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $5,758,241.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,828,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,182,656.26. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,177,203 shares of company stock valued at $570,171,004 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $180.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $4.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.81. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business’s revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 0.99%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

