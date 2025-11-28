NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341,786 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 32,830 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 5.3% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $53,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $55,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 46.8% during the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. HSBC set a $320.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.19.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $112,316.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,192,240.64. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $5,758,241.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,828,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,182,656.26. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 3,177,203 shares of company stock worth $570,171,004 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $180.26 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $212.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.90 and its 200-day moving average is $169.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.36, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

