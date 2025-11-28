Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 337,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 48,908 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $54,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 352,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,304,000 after purchasing an additional 30,328 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 66.8% during the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 170,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,727,000 after purchasing an additional 68,410 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $778,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,666,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,750,157,000 after buying an additional 416,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 0.4%

ODFL stock opened at $134.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.01 and a 12 month high of $228.72.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 24.92%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ODFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rothschild Redb raised Old Dominion Freight Line to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $145.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $186.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.27.

Read Our Latest Report on Old Dominion Freight Line

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.