Option Care Health, Inc. $OPCH Shares Sold by Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP reduced its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,508 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the first quarter valued at about $122,905,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,965,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,138,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,660 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,204,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,947,000 after purchasing an additional 989,048 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Norman L. Wright acquired 3,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $99,976.41. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,334.31. This trade represents a 28.21% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 38,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $987,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 413,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,739,872.20. This represents a 10.12% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

OPCH stock opened at $31.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.29 and a fifty-two week high of $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52.

OPCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Option Care Health in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Friday, October 31st. JMP Securities set a $36.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

