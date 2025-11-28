Organon & Co. $OGN Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGNFree Report) by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,910 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 216,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 88,454 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 64,378.6% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 18,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 18,026 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 77.7% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 49,559 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Organon & Co. by 235.8% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 98,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 68,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $99,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $7.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGNGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 143.47% and a net margin of 7.95%.The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Organon & Co. has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 4.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Organon & Co. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Organon & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Organon & Co. from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

