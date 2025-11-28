Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS Shares Bought by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 63.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,860 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $32,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,587,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,860 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,920,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,673,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,594,000 after purchasing an additional 129,458 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 13.3% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,639,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,360,000 after purchasing an additional 543,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,632,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,694,000 after buying an additional 494,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,028 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $277,637.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,628 shares in the company, valued at $240,961.32. This trade represents a 53.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS opened at $88.68 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $84.25 and a fifty-two week high of $106.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.12. The company has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.41%.The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.040-4.080 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.56%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

