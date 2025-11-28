OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $215.82 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 433,952 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,329 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.9% of OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $215,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 386.7% in the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in Microsoft by 29.9% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 126 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total transaction of $19,967,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 461,597 shares in the company, valued at $239,402,668.08. The trade was a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $640.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Microsoft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Evercore ISI set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $560.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $634.33.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.8%

MSFT opened at $485.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $510.46 and a 200 day moving average of $499.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Microsoft Corporation has a 12 month low of $344.79 and a 12 month high of $555.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $77.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 35.71%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

