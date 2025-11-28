Ovintiv Q4 EPS Estimate Boosted by Capital One Financial

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ovintiv in a research note issued on Monday, November 24th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $5.59 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s FY2027 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.46%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ovintiv

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of OVV stock opened at $40.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.81 and a 200-day moving average of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Ovintiv has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $46.45.

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 383.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,258,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,267,000 after buying an additional 7,344,796 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 263.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,949,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,030 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 143.8% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,739,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,233 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 25.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,389,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter worth $60,866,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 131.87%.

About Ovintiv

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.