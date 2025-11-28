PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) Sets New 12-Month High After Insider Buying Activity

PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $32.19 and last traded at $31.7640, with a volume of 2596419 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.96.

Specifically, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver bought 16,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $500,047.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 22,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,896.10. This represents a 278.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PACS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PACS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on PACS Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PACS Group in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

PACS Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.60.

Institutional Trading of PACS Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACS. Quarry LP increased its position in PACS Group by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in PACS Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in PACS Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of PACS Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of PACS Group by 289.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the period.

PACS Group Company Profile

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

See Also

