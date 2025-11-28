Pathward Financial, Inc. $CASH Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726,051 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 39,628 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $57,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CASH. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Pathward Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,437,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,795,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,999,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Pathward Financial during the first quarter worth $9,679,000. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pathward Financial during the second quarter worth $8,461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Pathward Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pathward Financial news, Director Douglas J. Hajek sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total transaction of $204,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,737.41. The trade was a 15.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $822,825.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 25,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,840.25. This trade represents a 31.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,455 in the last three months. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pathward Financial Price Performance

CASH stock opened at $71.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.45 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.79.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.30. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $186.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Pathward Financial’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Pathward Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.250-8.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is currently 2.53%.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

