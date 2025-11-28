Paychex, Inc. $PAYX Shares Sold by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,873 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $29,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 99.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,494,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,372 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,192,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,782,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,663,474,000 after buying an additional 737,542 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Paychex by 117.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,217,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,512,000 after buying an additional 657,871 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 25.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,844,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,919,000 after buying an additional 581,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $111.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.73. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.00 and a 12-month high of $161.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.17% and a net margin of 27.85%.The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 97.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Paychex to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $139.87.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

