Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 518,932 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,587 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $120,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,623,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,301,294,000 after buying an additional 165,647 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,661,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,265,000 after acquiring an additional 83,154 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,233,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,398,000 after acquiring an additional 58,176 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 740,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,759,000 after acquiring an additional 16,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 12.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 633,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,435,000 after purchasing an additional 69,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAYC opened at $160.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.78. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $156.50 and a one year high of $267.76.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.02). Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 22.65%.The business had revenue of $493.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Paycom Software has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.66%.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.27, for a total transaction of $334,905.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 24,533 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,482.91. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAYC. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $285.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Paycom Software from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.77.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

