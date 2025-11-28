PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. $PFSI Shares Sold by Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lessened its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,358 shares during the quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFSI. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,289,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,454,000 after buying an additional 24,055 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 4.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,237,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,848,000 after purchasing an additional 53,660 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 447.5% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 926,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,779,000 after purchasing an additional 757,489 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 48.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 771,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,245,000 after purchasing an additional 253,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 6.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,924,000 after purchasing an additional 41,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.67.

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $136.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.28. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.74 and a 52-week high of $136.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.56.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.39. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 25.21% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.93%.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.26, for a total transaction of $646,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 115,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,942,973.04. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Doug Jones sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.63, for a total value of $2,652,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 430,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,030,900. This trade represents a 4.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 218,374 shares of company stock worth $28,024,891 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

