Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,222,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 334,926 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $53,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 81,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 12.6% during the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 21.9% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 39,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 25.6% in the second quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 126,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 25,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.0%

Pfizer stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $27.69. The stock has a market cap of $146.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.94 billion. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Scotiabank started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.39.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

