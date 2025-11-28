Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Post from $131.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered Post from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Post from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Post from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Post Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $102.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Post has a 52-week low of $96.34 and a 52-week high of $125.84.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Post will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Post declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, August 29th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Post

In related news, Director David W. Kemper purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.93 per share, for a total transaction of $176,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,949.46. This trade represents a 6.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Post

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Post by 119.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Post by 232.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Post by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Post by 332.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

