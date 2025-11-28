Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,864 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.8% of Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 81.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $229.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group set a $310.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total value of $4,311,031.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,208,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,070,771.40. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total transaction of $280,316.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,925,398.28. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 82,234 shares of company stock worth $19,052,442 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

