Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Shares Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,734 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 13.1% in the second quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 4,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $454,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at about $936,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 20.4% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In related news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 7,653 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.08, for a total transaction of $3,413,850.24. Following the transaction, the insider owned 19,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,756.80. The trade was a 27.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.19, for a total value of $1,808,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,649,209.67. This represents a 24.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,002 shares of company stock valued at $14,295,857. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $460.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.30, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $431.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.09. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.08 and a twelve month high of $469.43.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%.The company had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.330-10.830 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. Daiwa America downgraded Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $305.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $436.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho set a $415.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.32.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

