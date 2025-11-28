Reliance, Inc. $RS Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Reliance were worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance by 138.9% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Reliance by 417.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Reliance by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Reliance by 595.5% during the 1st quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RS. Zacks Research lowered Reliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Reliance in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Reliance from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Reliance from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.00.

NYSE:RS opened at $280.30 on Friday. Reliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.07 and a twelve month high of $347.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $277.20 and a 200-day moving average of $294.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). Reliance had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 5.23%.The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Reliance has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

