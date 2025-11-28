Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. $REXR Holdings Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,158,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,331 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $112,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,460,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,685 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,443,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,074,413,000 after buying an additional 445,743 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,808,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,235,000 after buying an additional 315,869 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,525,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,984,000 after buying an additional 167,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,856,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,980,000 after buying an additional 595,759 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on REXR. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $42.00 target price on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.08.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

NYSE REXR opened at $41.73 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $44.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 33.88% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $253.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.390-2.410 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 121.13%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.