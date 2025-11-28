Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Trading Up 11.2% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Free Report) were up 11.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 133 and last traded at GBX 129. Approximately 139,246 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 171,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Robert Walters from GBX 350 to GBX 280 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 280.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 134.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 160.66. The company has a market cap of £87.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Established in 1985, Robert Walters is a global talent solutions business operating in 31 countries across the globe. We support organisations to build high-performing teams, and help professionals to grow meaningful careers. Our client base ranges from the world’s leading blue-chip corporates through to SMEs and start-ups.

