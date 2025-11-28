Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST Shares Purchased by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,250 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 26,550 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Ross Stores worth $25,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 14.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,182,660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,998,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060,954 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Ross Stores by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,268,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,310,081,000 after purchasing an additional 51,765 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,673,823 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,102,077,000 after purchasing an additional 133,005 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $521,159,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,055,088 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $518,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ROST shares. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.07.

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 39,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $5,745,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 157,153 shares in the company, valued at $22,944,338. This trade represents a 20.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Karen Sykes sold 4,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $607,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 106,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,149,236.88. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,720 shares of company stock valued at $7,761,212. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $177.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $57.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.36 and a fifty-two week high of $178.09.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.20. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Ross Stores has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.380-6.46 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.770-1.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.31%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

