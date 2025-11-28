Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL Shares Acquired by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $31,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth $1,021,893,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at about $311,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $266.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $292.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.58. The stock has a market cap of $72.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.04. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $164.01 and a one year high of $366.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 23.33%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.20 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.580-15.630 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.740-2.790 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 26.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $353.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $399.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $367.00 to $357.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Insider Activity

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.76, for a total transaction of $309,936.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,571.84. This trade represents a 7.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.