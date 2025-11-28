Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. $SBH Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,974,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $117,164,000 after acquiring an additional 546,267 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,868,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,906,000 after purchasing an additional 263,269 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in Sally Beauty by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,889,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,619 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Sally Beauty by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,876,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,944,000 after purchasing an additional 160,599 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,469,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,273,000 after buying an additional 51,461 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on SBH shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research downgraded Sally Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

Shares of SBH opened at $16.46 on Friday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.36.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $947.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.88 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Sally Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.090-2.090 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.430-0.470 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Max R. Rangel acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.07 per share, with a total value of $49,245.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,245. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

