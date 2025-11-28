Scholtz & Company LLC Has $5.96 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Scholtz & Company LLC trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 11,140 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.6% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 57,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 116,503 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,406,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 32,443 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,126,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 169,750 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,819,000 after acquiring an additional 29,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 975,116 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $154,059,000 after acquiring an additional 64,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,177,203 shares of company stock worth $570,171,004. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA opened at $180.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 0.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.19.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

