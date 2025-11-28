Sidoti Csr Predicts Weaker Earnings for Hooker Furnishings

Get Hooker Furnishings alerts:

Hooker Furnishings Corp. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr reduced their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hooker Furnishings in a report issued on Tuesday, November 25th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Hooker Furnishings’ current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $82.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.21 million. Hooker Furnishings had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HOFT. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Hooker Furnishings in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Hooker Furnishings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hooker Furnishings has an average rating of “Reduce”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hooker Furnishings

Hooker Furnishings Trading Up 0.6%

HOFT opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $116.10 million, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $10.14. Hooker Furnishings has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $19.12.

Institutional Trading of Hooker Furnishings

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 940.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 61.2% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 22.0% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furnishings Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.5%. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -76.03%.

About Hooker Furnishings

(Get Free Report)

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. It operates in three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furnishings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furnishings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.