Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel C. Smith acquired 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $185.95 per share, with a total value of $62,293.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 32,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,012,321.35. This trade represents a 1.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $185.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,280.80. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 58,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,907,641.05. The trade was a 0.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought 2,121 shares of company stock valued at $394,400 over the last ninety days. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $185.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.89. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.34 and a 12-month high of $190.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 72.38% and a net margin of 36.78%.Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.600-12.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 128.09%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

