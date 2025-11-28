SLB Limited $SLB Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its position in SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,352,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 864,289 shares during the period. SLB comprises 1.0% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SLB worth $45,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. F m Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SLB by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. F m Investments LLC now owns 112,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SLB in the second quarter valued at approximately $618,697,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of SLB by 11.6% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 143,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 14,887 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of SLB by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 86,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 14,944 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of SLB by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 45,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLB Stock Performance

SLB opened at $35.69 on Friday. SLB Limited has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $44.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.88.

SLB Announces Dividend

SLB ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. SLB had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 10.34%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SLB Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. SLB’s payout ratio is 44.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Melius initiated coverage on shares of SLB in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of SLB in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Redburn Partners set a $48.00 price target on shares of SLB in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler set a $42.00 price objective on SLB and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Rothschild Redb upgraded SLB to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at SLB

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $1,433,350.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 202,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,412.08. This represents a 16.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $2,261,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 159,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,006,692.99. The trade was a 27.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 138,174 shares of company stock worth $5,107,677 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLB Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

