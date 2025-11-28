SPDR S&P China ETF $GXC Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Free Report) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P China ETF worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXC. CWM LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 423.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,035,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF in the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 4,448.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P China ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA GXC opened at $99.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.17. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 52-week low of $70.92 and a 52-week high of $107.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.28.

SPDR S&P China ETF Profile

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

