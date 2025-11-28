Stag Industrial, Inc. $STAG Stock Holdings Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,231,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $117,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Stag Industrial during the first quarter valued at about $129,972,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,533,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,238 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,671,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,391,000 after purchasing an additional 451,355 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 606.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 445,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 382,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,178,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $945,572,000 after purchasing an additional 347,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Larry T. Guillemette sold 2,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $70,540.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,043.20. This represents a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Chase sold 13,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $509,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,102.50. This represents a 58.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 40,148 shares of company stock worth $1,502,621 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $39.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $28.61 and a one year high of $39.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.95.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $211.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.26 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.62%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stag Industrial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Stag Industrial in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stag Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.89.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

