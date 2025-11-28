STERIS plc $STE Shares Purchased by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in STERIS were worth $8,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth about $289,132,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in STERIS by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 88,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,359,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 53.6% during the second quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on STE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.14, for a total value of $3,977,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 33,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,926,998.66. This represents a 30.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 159 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.82, for a total transaction of $38,449.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,356,034.72. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 25,203 shares of company stock worth $6,624,667 in the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS Trading Down 0.3%

STERIS stock opened at $266.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 1.02. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $200.98 and a 1 year high of $268.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.22.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 11.61%.During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. STERIS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.21%.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Stories

