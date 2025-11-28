Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY Stake Raised by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,349 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fourpath Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 51 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $497.96 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $419.00 and a twelve month high of $595.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $540.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $530.32.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.10 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.450-21.600 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.730-5.880 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $606.00 to $584.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $626.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.29.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

