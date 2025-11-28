Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,781 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $115,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 908.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 2,227.3% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Tammy Romo sold 15,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total value of $3,032,030.19. Following the sale, the director directly owned 47,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,491,686.27. This represents a 24.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 78,762 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total transaction of $15,026,214.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 368,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,337,342.74. This trade represents a 17.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,084 shares of company stock valued at $23,843,196. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THC stock opened at $217.52 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 52 week low of $109.82 and a 52 week high of $221.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.53.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.37. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.49%.The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.930-16.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on THC. Mizuho upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $194.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $238.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.69.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

