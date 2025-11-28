Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERNGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Citizens Jmp raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $35.00. Citizens Jmp currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Terns Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $29.38 and last traded at $29.34, with a volume of 4344831 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.04.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TERN. Mizuho boosted their target price on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terns Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

In other Terns Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jill M. Quigley sold 24,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $441,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 934,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after buying an additional 116,952 shares during the period. Finally, Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,807,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.91 and a beta of -0.02.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERNGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

