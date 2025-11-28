The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,776,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,539,000 after acquiring an additional 49,017 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,623,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,620,000 after purchasing an additional 208,231 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 12.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,257,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,252,000 after purchasing an additional 248,110 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,881,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,798,000 after buying an additional 48,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,379,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,325,000 after acquiring an additional 449,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus cut J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.79.

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 11,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $1,204,237.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,037.04. This trade represents a 24.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

SJM opened at $103.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.82. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $93.30 and a twelve month high of $121.48.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.02). J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a positive return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.750-9.250 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.22%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

