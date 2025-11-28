The Middleby Corporation $MIDD Shares Sold by Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP trimmed its holdings in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,311 shares during the quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Middleby were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Middleby in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Middleby by 168.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middleby during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Middleby by 157.5% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $117.68 on Friday. The Middleby Corporation has a 12-month low of $110.82 and a 12-month high of $182.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $982.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.21 million. Middleby had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 14.14%. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Middleby has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.990-9.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.190-2.340 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Middleby Corporation will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

MIDD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Middleby from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays set a $168.00 price objective on Middleby and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Middleby from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $163.00 price target on shares of Middleby and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.57.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

