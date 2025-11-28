The Mosaic Company $MOS Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,662,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 67,362 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $133,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 172.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in Mosaic during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 650.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Mosaic by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOS opened at $24.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.33 and a 200-day moving average of $32.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Mosaic had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.35%.The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 22.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Mosaic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. CIBC cut their price objective on Mosaic from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Mosaic from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.08.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

