TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $222.2308.

Get TKO Group alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Seaport Res Ptn raised TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on TKO Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TKO Group from $182.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of TKO Group in a report on Tuesday, November 18th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKO

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TKO Group

In related news, CFO Shane Kapral sold 254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.32, for a total value of $45,293.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,632.96. This represents a 11.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe bought 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $203.00 per share, with a total value of $150,220.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 5,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,961. The trade was a 16.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold a total of 29,065 shares of company stock valued at $5,541,640 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in TKO Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of TKO Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of TKO Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of TKO Group by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TKO Group Stock Up 3.3%

TKO Group stock opened at $193.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 80.03 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.98. TKO Group has a 12 month low of $133.07 and a 12 month high of $212.49.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.11). TKO Group had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. TKO Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TKO Group will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from TKO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. TKO Group’s payout ratio is presently 116.48%.

About TKO Group

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.