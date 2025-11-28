Transocean Ltd. $RIG Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,449,768 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,101,673 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $60,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Transocean alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RIG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Transocean by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,660,439 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $128,894,000 after purchasing an additional 651,843 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Transocean by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,095,187 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $46,873,000 after buying an additional 313,670 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Transocean by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,151,817 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $38,521,000 after buying an additional 5,719,637 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,300,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $13,631,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 3,268,055 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $10,388,000 after acquiring an additional 416,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transocean

In other news, Director Perestroika bought 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $6,030,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 96,574,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,231,073.88. This trade represents a 1.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederik Wilhelm Mohn purchased 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $12,200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 95,074,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,978,426.70. This represents a 4.39% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 11,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,460,000. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on RIG. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Transocean from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.39.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RIG

Transocean Trading Up 6.0%

Shares of RIG opened at $4.30 on Friday. Transocean Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $4.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.65.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of ($1,894.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Transocean had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 75.71%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Company Profile

(Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.