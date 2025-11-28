Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Stock Holdings Lowered by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.3% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $15,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 1,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 2,511 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $272.00 price objective (up from $257.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $263.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.63.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.8%

UNP stock opened at $230.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.19. The company has a market cap of $137.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $256.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.90%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

