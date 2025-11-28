Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT Stock Holdings Increased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 785,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,300 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $65,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCIT. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $84.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.04. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.66 and a 12-month high of $84.84.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.326 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

