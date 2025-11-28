Verra Mobility Corp $VRRM Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,570,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,330 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $65,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 46.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 13,638.5% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 361.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $21.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.18. Verra Mobility Corp has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $261.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.68 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 65.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Verra Mobility has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.300-1.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Verra Mobility Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Verra Mobility from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Verra Mobility from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Profile

(Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.